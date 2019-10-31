Fire damages Branson restaurant, sends one employee to hospital

A fire at a Branson restaurant Thursday afternoon sent one employee to the hospital and will close the business temporarily.

According to a release from the City of Branson, firefighters responded to the Fall Creek Steak and Catfish House on Highway 165 around 12:30 p.m.

A fire in the restaurant's HVAC system was sending smoke through the entire building.

Employees got all of the customers out safely. One employee tried to put the fire out with a handheld extinguisher and needed treatment. The employee was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters contained the fire to one room and put it out, pumping smoke out of the building to cut down on damage.

Crews are working with the owner and the Taney County Health Department to get the restaurant back open as quickly as possible.

The Branson Police Department, Taney County Ambulance District, Missouri American Water, and the county health department all helped at the scene.

A fire marshal is working to determine what caused the fire.