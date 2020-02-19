Firefighters say woman died in fire at home in Republic, Mo.

Firefighters say they found the body of a woman in a burned home Wednesday night in Republic, Mo. The woman's husband escaped the fire.

Courtesy: Brandon Pace

The fire started on the porch of the mobile home in the Alpine Village Mobile Home Park off of U.S. 60 around 7 p.m. The fire spread, destroying the home. Oxygen tanks inside the home made the fire difficult to fight. Witnesses say flames shot up to the sky. You could see smoke for miles.

More than 50 firefighters battled the fire. They kept the fire from spreading.