Firefighters battle building fire in downtown Springfield

Firefighters battled a fire inside an empty building in downtown Springfield Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to 435 North Boonville Tuesday around 8 a.m.

Smoke filled the area from the fire. Firefighters say it was difficult to knock down the fire because the building is made of bricks. It appears nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

Firefighters closed Boonville between Chestnut and Olive.

Firefighters say this is the third vacant building fire in the last few days.

