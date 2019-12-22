Fire damages home in West Plains, Mo.; firefighters battled fire for hours

Firefighters say a West Plains, Mo. home is a complete loss after a fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home at State Highway ZZ around 1:30 a.m. They say nobody was home at the time of the fire. Firefighters say it appears the blaze began near a bedroom and kitchen area on the west side of the house.

"But right now, it looks like it was possibly electrical," said Chief Joe Auffert of the Howell County Rural Fire Dept. "Which it did start in the house behind me, in the are where they had a real, live Christmas tree."

Neighbors helped the family go through what was left. The family of four lost mostly everything to the fire, including Christmas presents.

"There's no words that can explain anything that can happen like this to a family, especially one with kids and days before Christmas, yeah," said Kelly Anderson, who is a neighbor.

The fire burned for several hours. Firefighters used 16,000 gallons of water to fight the fire.

