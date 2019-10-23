Fire damages a house in Springfield

An investigation is underway into what started a house fire Wednesday morning. The call came into Dale and Kellett at 4:45 a.m.

Firefighters don't believe anyone lived at the house, but they'll stay

on the scene through the morning to make sure no one was inside.

The fire burned so quickly the roof collapsed, and firefighters also ran into another problem. "It appears part of the home was being remodeled, there was a part of the floor that had been removed.

It was unsafe to perform interior operations," said Battalion Chief Brian Athen.

The house didn't have utilities connected.

