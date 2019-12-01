Fire damages motel on Route 66 in St. Robert, Mo.

Firefighters say everyone escaped a fire Sunday morning at the Roadway Inn Motel in St. Robert, Mo.

The hotel is located at 1057 Old Route 66.

Firefighters arrived to smoke from the first and second floors of the east side of the motel. It took firefighters an hour to knock the fire down. The restaurant portion of the building sustained heavy fire and smoke damage along with rooms on the second floor.

Waynesville Fire Department and the Fort Leonard Wood Fire Department assisted in fighting the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced long-term tenants.