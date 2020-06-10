Fire destroys Ranch House Restaurant kitchen less than a month after reopening in Harrison

The charred walls and equipment inside the Ranch House Restaurant show the 13th year of business for Crissie and Bobby Lineberger has been anything but lucky.

"Whenever I got here I was trying my best not to cry," Crissie Lineberger said.

Fire destroyed the kitchen Saturday night after closing. The Harrison fire chief blamed overheated grease in a deep fryer and thinks it was all an accident.

"Luckily it didn't touch anything up front. It was all contained to the kitchen, but the kitchen was pretty much a complete loss," said Bobby Lineberger.

This comes less than a month after the restaurant reopened with limited seating due to social distancing guidelines.

"Just trying to make ends meet. Trying to survive," Crissie said. "We as a family have been working down here a lot. We couldn't bring our employees back full time."

"It's been a rough few days, but we'll get through it," Bobby said.

The Linebergers shut down the entire restaurant for now. But they're not about to let bad luck bring others down. Quite the opposite.

"We were able to save all the food. Luckily we were able to save that. We donated that all to Share and Care here in town," Bobby said.

Meanwhile, restaurant owners and people around town are supporting the Linebergers too, which is giving them strength to carry on toward year 14.

"We live in a great community. They'll come back and support us," Bobby said.

The owners don't know exactly how much it'll cost to fix the kitchen, but they are waiting for their insurance company to give them the green light to start working on it.