Firefighters battled a fire Sunday morning destroying a business in Clinton, Mo.

The fire ignited at Golden Valley Tractor on North Second Street. Crews closed Second Street from Rives Road to Hillcrest Drive to battle the large fire.

Firefighters controlled the fire around 6:50 a.m.

Firefighters have not released a cause of the fire. In a Facebook post, firefighters said they hoped to release more information later in the day.