Fire destroys home near Camdenton, Mo. Wednesday morning

The Mid-County Fire Protection District is investigating a fire at a condo west of Camdenton, Mo.

Firefighters responded to the area of Cedar Heights Condos on U.S. 54 shortly after midnight Wednesday. Firefighters found a large two-story home fully-involved with the fire and the roof already collapsed. It took firefighters an hour to control the fire.

Investigators say the home is a loss. The cause remains unknown. Firefighter say they found no one inside the home.

Several firefighters assisted the Mid-County Fire Protection District.

