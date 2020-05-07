Fire truck involved in crash south of Springfield

A fire truck was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon just south of Springfield near Campbell Avenue and Plainview Road.

Several emergency crews have responded to the scene. The crash happened around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Southbound traffic is being diverted to an outer road, while northbound traffic has been diverted to one lane. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This crash is being investigated. Details are limited, but we will update as more information becomes available.