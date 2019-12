Homeowners escaped a house fire west of Springfield, Mo. Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 5600 block of West Ruben before 9 p.m. Firefighters struggled to fight the fire since the nearest fire hydrant was a mile away from the home.

The fire heavily damaged the home. Firefighters believe it started in the garage. It took several hours to battle the fire.

Firefighters from six fire departments battled the fire.