Firefighters battle large condo complex fire at Lake of the Ozarks

Firefighters at the Lake of the Ozarks are battling a large condo complex fire at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The fire started Tuesday evening at the Emerald Bay Condominiums located at the 14 mile marker of the lake.

Lake Ozark Fire Protection District Chief Mark Amsinger tells KY3 News they knocked down the fire around 8:30 p.m. The chief believes maybe one unit was occupied, but he is not for sure. Nobody was hurt in the fire. The state fire marshal is investigating how the fire started.

More than a half a dozen fire departments assisted Lake Ozark Fire Protection District firefighters.

A Facebook group of area firefighters called Lake Area Fools shared several snapshots of the fire. The post is below. Click HERE to see video of the condo fire captured by Charles Mitchell.

