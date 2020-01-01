Firefighters battle large dump truck fire in Republic, Mo.

Firefighters are investigating what started a dump truck fire in a parking lot in Republic, Mo.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Business U.S. 60 Wednesday evening. When they arrived the front end of the truck was engulfed in flames. They used foam and water to contain the fire and extinguish it. Due to the fuel in the truck they had to be extra precautions when working the fire. Another difficulty they faced was the lack of fire hydrants. Firefighters used a tanker with 2,000 gallons inside to battle this fire.

The truck is a total loss. The fire damaged surrounding trucks on the parking lot.