Firefighters say dryer fire damages 3 homes in north Springfield

Firefighters say a fire inside a dryer caused serious damage to three homes in north Springfield.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 12:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Atlantic. The fires displaced three families.

Firefighters say the fire started inside the dryer. It then quickly spread to two neighboring homes. The fire destroyed the first home. The two other homes sustained moderate damage. The fire marshal is investigating the fire, however they believe it was accidental.

Everyone inside the homes escaped without injury thanks to neighbors knocking on doors. The Red Cross is assisting the victims.