Firefighters in Ozark County, Mo. battle 3 house fires on Christmas Day

Christmas was a busy day for firefighters in Ozark County this year -- as they were called out to three different house fires.

The first 911 call came in around 1:45 in the morning for a fire in Bakersfield. The second fire started around 4:30 a.m. in Dora and then Five hours later around 9:30 a.m., the call came in for a house fire in Gainesville. The best news of all: No one died.

Five departments came to the rescue on the first call.

"They opened the front door and could not see because heavy smoke rolling out," Bakersfield Chief Greg Watts told KY3.

Watts says the fire likely started around the stove in the kitchen.

Four people, including two children, were inside when that fire broke out but were able to escape just in time.

One man suffered burns on his foot and another suffered second-degree burns on top of his head and his neck.

"When we noticed these Christmas presents that are under this tree over here, it kind of hit close to home, Watts said. The kids lost what there was. I don't know these kids, but still when you got kids, it hits close to home."

Dora firefighters left Bakersfield and on the way home noticed the second fire.

"As I come in the driveway, I laid on my siren. I didn't know if the homeowner got out or not," Dora Chief Monte Shipley explained.

The homeowner got out safely before the roof collapsed.

Firefighters say it was likely an electrical fire that started in the attic of the 100-year-old farm home.

Then, at 9:30 a.m. the Gainesville fire was called in.

The fire is still under investigation but firefighters say the blaze started in the kitchen.

The homeowner was not home but the inside of the home is badly damaged.

"Fortunately, at this location we have a fire hydrant in the front yard. So we were able to begin fire suppression operations right away," Gainesville Assistant Chief John Russo exclaimed.

Firefighters from Tecumseh and Bakersfield responded to all three fires.

"Seventy degree temperatures yesterday - with wearing all the gear....I mean it makes it hotter. It wears you out. It takes a toll on you," Watts added.

Without mutual aid from several departments, things could have been a lot worse here at each fire.

"We had a total of about 30 to 35 from surrounding mutual aid departments and of course we are grateful for all of their help," Russo told KY3.

Greg Watts, the Bakersfield Chief, was at the Dora fire when his three daughters were opening Christmas presents at home with his wife. She recorded it on her phone and he was able to at least see the excitement his daughters had when they opened their gifts on Christmas morning. He says it's not just the firefighters that should get some thanks, but also their spouses and families.