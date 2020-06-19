Firefighters remind grillers to use caution firing up at apartment complexes

The fire that destroyed a condo at the Lake of the Ozarks this week isn't surprising but is certainly alarming to Fire Marshal Mark Phillips.

"With a gas or charcoal you're going to have an open flame with confection heat which causes a fire," said Springfield Fire Marshal Mark Phillips.

The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District said a grill was to blame for the damage.

Phillips said it's a great reminder for why his city of Springfield has an ordinance and rules in place to prevent that.

"According to IFC, International Fire Code we adopted in 2018 you can have a grill on the deck unless the building and the deck are protected by a sprinkler system," said Phillips.

That rule is purely for a gas or charcoal grills. Electric grills are allowed on decks.

TLC Properties has several apartment complexes in Springfield. The company doesn't allow the option to have a grill on patios at all.

"Grills can not be with in ten feet of the apartment complex. You cannot operator your grill on a patio, balcony," said TLC Properties Spokesperson, Carmen Piccioni.

Spokesperson Carmen Piccioni said they're only allowed to store them on their balcony.

"We do this just to nix it to be safe," said Piccioni.

