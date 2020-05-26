Firefighters rescue 2 after tree falls on truck during storm in Camdenton, Mo.

Firefighters rescued two after a lightning strike knocked a tree onto their truck near Camdenton, Mo.

Firefighters with the Mid-County Fire Protection District responded to Post Office Road Monday night around 5 p.m. Once they arrived, they also found downed wires around the truck. The firefighters used chainsaws to remove the tree. They then freed the two inside the truck.

Those inside the truck refused any treatment at the scene. The two told firefighters they were taking shelter inside the truck when the storm hit.