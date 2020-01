Firefighters rescued a woman Saturday morning after her car washed away east of Springfield.

She drove her car into high water near Kinser Road and Farm Road 164. That is near the Creighton Beach Access point of the James River. Firefighters say she escaped without injury.

Emergency crews worked several high water rescues through Saturday morning. Several inches of rain fell on the area Friday into Saturday morning.

Always remember to turn around, don't drown.