Investigators say an outdoor grill started a fire damaging 12 condos at Lake of the Ozarks

Investigators say a fire on an outdoor grill started a large fire at a Lake of the Ozarks condo complex damaging 12 units Tuesday night.

Courtesy: Lake Area FOOLS

The fire started around 6:30 p.m. at the Emerald Bay Condominiums located at the 14 mile marker of the lake. Two of the units were occupied.

Lake Ozark Fire Protection District Chief Mark Amsinger tells KY3 News the fire started while someone was cooking on a grill. Nobody was hurt in the fire. More than a half a dozen fire departments assisted Lake Ozark Fire Protection District firefighters. It took them about two hours to knock down the fire.

A Facebook group of area firefighters called Lake Area Fools shared several snapshots of the fire.


