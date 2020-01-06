Firefighters searching for arsonists setting fire to community park in Newburg, Mo.

The Doolittle Rural Fire Department in Phelps County, Mo. is searching for an arsonist.

Over the last couple of months, firefighters have responded to several natural cover fires in the area of the Little Piney Community Park in Newburg. Firefighters contained these fires quickly with the largest fire being less than quarter-of-an-acre. Investigators say every has been started in the thick grassy area throughout the park, except for one Monday. It was started further back in the park in the wooded area.

Investigators consider all of these fires suspicious in nature. If you see any suspicious activity in the park call 911.