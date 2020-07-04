Fireworks laws for Fourth of July in Springfield, Greene County and around the Ozarks

If you're looking to celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks celebrations of your own, you may want to review the rules.

Within Springfield city limits, fireworks are not allowed. You cannot buy, sell or set them off. But there are a few smaller ones that you can light within Springfield city limits such as sparklers, smoke bombs and night crawlers.

Violations could result in a citation and confiscation of your fireworks. In some cases, the city could fine up to $500 for fireworks that are shot off illegally.

In unicorporated Greene County, fireworks are legal to set off. However, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says penalties are possible in cases deemed as a peace disturbance.

Other fireworks laws around the Ozarks include the following:

In Ozark, you are allowed to shoot off fireworks from from 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4 and 5.

In Bolivar, the only fireworks that you can use in town are sparklers, snakes, fountains, and smoke bombs.

In Republic, fireworks are only allowed to be fired on Independence Day from 10 a.m. to midnight.

In Branson, you can shoot your fireworks on July 4 until midnight.

And in Nixa you can light up some fireworks from 2-11 p.m.

If you live in a city that we did not mention, you can find that information from your city hall, fire department or city Facebook page.