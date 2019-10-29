First business opens at the Ozark Mill project in Ozark, Mo.

It's like the opening act to the main attraction.

The Workshop Coffee and Craft opened along Jackson street in Ozark. That is down the hill from the historic Ozark Mill. In addition to a coffee shop, the Workshop has space for you to share crafts and learn new skills.

Johnny Morris is developing the Ozark Mill project. As for the mill itself, crews installed a new flood-proof foundation. They now turned to the exterior of the building. Work remains for the new restaurants and bar area inside.