First cannabis job fair in Missouri held in Springfield

The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association expects the medical marijuana industry to produce 4,000 jobs in the state next year.

The organization introduced job seekers to potential future employers in the first ever cannabis job fair in the state Monday night.

Those future employers are applicants themselves. They are waiting for the state to approve their medical marijuana business licenses.

There will be three types of businesses: growers, manufacturers and sellers.

The deadline for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to approve the business license applications is Dec. 31.

Jack Cardetti with MoCannTrade said there will be a variety of job opportunities, from horticulture to retail to accounting to health care.

He said there will be 24 dispensaries in Southwest Missouri alone.

"This industry's coming to Southwest Missouri. Really, like anything else in Amendment 2, this is by Missouri, for Missouri. We want Missourians to be involved in this industry. We want Missourians to be able to make up the 4,000 jobs coming to the state," explained Cardetti.

MoCannTrade will hold job fairs in Kansas City and St. Louis later this week.

Another job fair in Springfield is possible early next year.

