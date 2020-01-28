First female circuit court judge appointed in Greene County will help move felony cases through the process

More judges in Greene County means cases are moving more quickly through the system.

"It's almost as simple as mathematics. If you take the same number of cases and divide them among more judges there are fewer cases per judge.They're able to give those cases more attention," explained Greene County Presiding Judge Michael Cordonnier

He said that the workload isn't getting any smaller.

"The criminal case load alone doubled from 1990 to 2000 and doubled again from 2000 to 2010. I'm happy to say it didn't really double between 2010 and 2020 but it increased," said Cordonnier.

Moving the cases through the system was slow going, the list of inmates waiting for their day in court growing longer. Cordonnier explained that the lack of judges started to clog the local judicial system.

"We're happy to have the sixth circuit judge. That's brings us up to more judges than we've ever had in the history of Greene County," he said.

"My boys and my husband were so excited," said Becky Borthwick.

Borthwick, who just so happens to be the county's first female circuit court judge to ever serve, was appointed by Missouri Governor Mike Parson in October of last year months after Missouri lawmakers voted to add another judge in Greene County.

"I wanted to make sure that I gave it a try. I wanted to see if I could serve as a circuit judge," she said. "I really appreciate the opportunity to do something bigger than myself and to be part of a huge community. I love being part of Greene County and the 31st circuit."

Though it will still be weeks until she can be officially seated, Borthwick isn't wasting much time getting to work.

"She's already started taking on her circuit responsibilities and she's still trying to keep up with her associate responsibilities until Judge Meyers takes the bench," said Cordonnier.

Todd Myers will be sworn in as an associate circuit judge in just a few weeks.