Gov. Parson, state officials announce first ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus case in Missouri

A St. Louis-area woman who recently traveled to Italy is the first person in Missouri to test presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a news conference Saturday, Gov. Mike Parson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, and medical professionals announced the first case of COVID-19 in Missouri.

Officials say the case is travel-related. The woman who tested positive is in her 20's and recently returned from travels in Italy.

She is now in isolation at home with family members who have also been in isolation, per Gov. Parson. Local health department officials are working to monitor symptoms and contain it from spreading.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has tested 26 people for COVID-19, including the woman announced as the presumptive positive case Saturday. Three additional tests remain in progress.

“I am confident in the work of the Department of Health and Senior Services and the St. Louis County Public Health Department and know that they will do what they can to protect the health and safety of Missouri communities,” Governor Mike Parson said.

“St. Louis County is prepared for this challenge. We are responding quickly, professionally, and effectively to these test results,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said.

“We understand that there is serious concern about this virus and the potential escalation surrounding positive cases in our community,” said Spring Schmidt, Co-Director of St. Louis County Department of Public Health. “Our Department, local public health and local public safety agencies are working closely with state and federal agencies to quickly identify and respond to cases that might occur. We can't stress the importance of taking protective measures enough.”

“We are committed to bringing you the most up-to-date information as we tackle COVID-19 head on," DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams said. “We will continue to assist the St. Louis County Health Department, and our thoughts are certainly with this patient and family.”

While awaiting confirmation of any future test results from the CDC, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health will treat presumptive cases as positive and follow CDC guidelines to protect public health and limit the spread of infection.

For more information on Missouri's first case, click here.

For the press conference announcing details on the case, watch below: