First responders challenged by traffic factors when responding to a call

Following Monday's ambulance crash in Springfield, CoxHealth spoke about the challenges they face when responding to a call.

A pickup clipped an ambulance Monday night and knocked it on its side at the intersection of Grand and Campbell.

EMT's, and all first responders, deal with quite a bit when navigating city streets here in Springfield. Whether it be radios turned up, the AC going full blast or a driver using a cell phone, a lot of people just don't hear the ambulance.

Less than 24 hours after an ambulance crash in the same intersection, full lights and siren went either ignored or unnoticed. Two cars crossed in front of a Springfield EMS vehicle, the second making a left right in front of the SUV.

"The newer vehicles today, they're very airtight," said Cox Ambulance Central Regional Manager Paramedic Ryan Verch. "You really can't hear the sirens until the vehicle is upon you."

In Monday's crash, it was a pickup truck hitting a Cox Medical ambulance. Medics were not carrying a patient at the time, but the two EMTs inside needed to be checked out for minor injuries. One is clear to return to work and the other will be off a few days with a back strain.

"I personally have not been involved in an ambulance accident in my 21 years," said Verch.

But Monday's crash was one of several Cox Paramedic Manager Ryan Verch knows of in the past few years.

"Everyday drivers not being attentive is the majority of the issues," he said.

And that means first responders are forced to be a little more careful themselves when heading to a call.

"Making sure that the intersection's clear before we proceed through it," said Verch. "Because of the inattentiveness of the drivers around us we have to be extra cautious.

Springfield Traffic Engineer Tom Dancey explained the fire crews can push buttons to clear red lights near stations when they're responding to an emergency. And the city is looking at technology called connected vehicle which may help first responders navigate more safely in the future.