Fit Life: 3 moves to tighten up your tummy

On this Fit Life. We visited with Leah Mawdsley of Xfit and talked about core strength. We're not doing sit ups today. Instead, we're doing whole body moves.

Ball Slam

This is a 20 pound ball. But, you could use a 10 pound ball. I see a lot of people just drop the ball. That's just gravity doing the work for you. I want you to do it and what I tell my clients is drive the ball through the floor. I want to see you really hunch over and use your abs.

Pullover V Up

Lie down flat on a bench. Hold the dumbbells in both hands over your head. Then, do a pull over and move yourself into a V position. The move is going to work your lower abdominals, upper abs, the whole thing. The crunching motion is really where it's at. Make sure you're pulling your belly button into your spine when you do come up and do the crunch.

Floor Rotator

This is the last move in the series of three. This is something you can do with anything in your house. If you have dumbbells, set them on their ends. Then, you're just going to put both feet together and move up and over a series of a least two dumbbells (see video for demonstration). So, you use your body as a little rotator moving from right to left and back again. You can do as many as you want. I usually do 10 one direction and 10 the other. Make sure you're not bouncing too much or you don't get the core work.

That's Leah Mawdsley with Xfit, helping us work on our core on this Fit Life.