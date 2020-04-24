Fit Life: 4 moves, one set of dumbbells for at-home workout

On this Fit Life with Pamela Hernandez of Thrive Personal Fitness, we've got a home workout with one pair of dumbbells and four moves. And, you can get it done fast.

Here's what Pamela told us:

Dumbbells are a classic at home workout staple. But you don't need a whole rack of weights to get a great workout. The right pair along with your body are all you need for this challenging circuit. The secret to this workout is doing more than one exercise at once, using many multiple groups in the process.

Your first move is a reverse lunge with a bicep curl. Start with a dumbbell in each hand, arms by your side. Take a step back with your left foot, driving the left knee down towards the ground. Hold the lunge position at the bottom of the move while performing a bicep curl both arms. After returning your arms to your side, step out of the lunge, pushing through the heel of your right foot, and return to the starting position.

Now switch to the right leg to perform the same reverse lung and bicep curl. Alternate sides for all reps to complete the set.

The next move is the squat to press. Start with your dumbbells in hand, hovering over your shoulders with your palms facing in towards the midline of the body. Push your hips back to

descend into the squat, keeping your eyes up and back in neutral while hovering the weights over your shoulders.

As you come up out of the squat, press the weights straight up towards

the ceiling in one controlled but fluid motion overhead. Return the dumbbells to the starting position before starting the next squat.

You'll only need one dumbbell for our next exercise. You'll also only need one leg for this version of a tricep extension. Balance on one leg while gripping the dumbbell like a diamond on one end so you can bring it up directly overhead. Bend the elbow, and lower the weight behind your head.

Then come up and fully extend the triceps, keeping the face of the dumbbell pointing straight up to the ceiling. That's one repetition. Hold your balance on the same leg for all repetitions, changing legs during the next set or circuit.

Finally, go to the ground for the bridge press. Lay on the ground face up with knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Hold a dumbbell in each hand with elbow bent and palms facing into the midline of the body. Engage your glutes to lift your hips off the ground and hold the bridge position.

While holding press the weights up, extending the arms full for the chest press. Return the arms to start, fulling stopping at the ground. Hold the bridge while you complete all repetitions of the press.

With a circuit, you'll do each exercise back to back with no or little rest in between for 30-45 seconds per exercise or 10 to 15 repetitions.