Fit Life: Fitness Game could spice up your workout

We're checking out a game on this Fit Life that could get your stuck in a rut workout feeling fresh again. KY3's Paul Adler visited with Pamela Hernandez of Thrive Personal Fitness to check it out.

Here's what Pamela wrote:

A new way to add variety to your workout

Sometimes you need something fresh in your workout to keep you motivated. You can create a quick bodyweight blast with The Stack 52 HIIT Interval Workout Game. The HIIT Interval Game is simple to use and can provide endless combinations of challenging workouts with no

equipment required.

I've used this tool in the gym and out in the community with groups.

There are many ways to play, but I keep it simple. First, I have someone select an interval card. This determines how long the work and rest intervals will be. Then I have someone roll the dice to determine the number of exercises there will be in that round. Finally, I ask one or more participants to pick the exercises from the deck of exercise cards.

After reviewing the exercises to make sure everyone knows how to do them, I set the interval timer and we get to work!

You can find the Stack 52 HIIT Interval Workout Game at Amazon.com.