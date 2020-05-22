Fit Life: Spicy Honey Chicken Recipe for Memorial Day Weekend

On this Fit Life, we're getting you ready for Memorial Day Cooking with Registered dietitian Natalie Allen of Missouri State University.

Here's a look at the recipe for Spicy Honey Chicken:

A great grilling recipe to kick off summer, this healthy, easy chicken is sure to be a hit with everyone. You can pair with deviled eggs, a salad and lots of fresh fruit to welcome summer.

Ingredients

*4 chicken breasts, cut in half length-wise to form thinner cuts

*2 packages taco seasoning, low sodium recommended

*2-3 T. olive oil

*1/3 cup honey

*2 limes

Directions

Drizzle oil over chicken, then generously use taco seasoning. Grill 4-5 minutes per side.

Microwave honey for 10 seconds. Squeeze juice of one lime into honey and mix. At the end of grilling time, baste the chicken on each side with honey/lime glaze and grilled additional 1 minute per side.

Squeeze additional lime over chicken, if desired, before serving.

This dish serves 6-8.