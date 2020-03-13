Fit Life: Tasty Shamrock Smoothie for St. Patrick's Day

On this Fit Life, we're visiting with Natalie Allen of Missouri State University to get a quick and simple smoothie recipe for St. Patrick's Day.

Shamrock Smoothie

Enjoy this bright, tasty smoothie on St. Patrick's Day. The bright green color comes from a healthy dose of greens. The smoothie is naturally dairy free.

*1 cup fresh spinach

*1 cup fresh kale

*1 cup frozen pineapple

*1 cup frozen mango

*1 cup chilled apple juice

Place all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth. Makes 16 oz.

Happy St. Patrick's Day!