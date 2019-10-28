5 students injured after crash involving Springfield Schools bus

Five students suffered minor injuries after a Springfield Public Schools bus was involved in a crash Monday morning.

The crash happened at Grant and Atlantic Avenue. It is unclear who was at fault for the crash.

District officials say none of the students were taken to the hospital. However, EMTs checked the students at the scene.

The bus full of 46 students was headed to Reed Middle School. School officials walked the students to Reed Middle School after the crash because it was only a block away.