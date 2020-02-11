Flash Sale: Get $6 St. Louis Cardinals tickets for Monday-Thursday games

Pitchers and catchers start reporting to Spring Training today, and the St. Louis Cardinals are celebrating with a special offer for fans.

The Cardinals will hold a flash sale Tuesday, Feb. 11, making $6 tickets available for most Monday-Thursday games this upcoming season.

Starting at 10 a.m., fans have the opportunity to purchase tickets as low as $6 for 12 straight hours. Each $6 ticket purchased will be preloaded with $6 in "Cards Cash," which fans to use towards concession or merchandise inside Busch Stadium.

The sale does not include Opening Day, but is good for games against the matchups with the Cubs, Dodgers, Nationals, Braves, Royals and more.

Tickets will be available at Cardinals.com or by phone at 314-345-9000. There is a limit of 8 tickets per game, per customer.

For more information, click here.