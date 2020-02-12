Arkansas State Police investigating homicide, officer-involved shooting in Flippin

Officers with the Arkansas State Police are investigating a homicide that led to an officer-involved shooting in Flippin.

Officers with the Flippin Police Department responded to a call at an apartment complex Monday night.

When officers arrived, they found one person dead inside the apartment. They then found two others assaulted outside the apartment. Officers moments later encountered a man in the backyard. They asked him to obey commands. Investigators say when he didn't an officer shot him.

Investigators have not released any names of the victims or suspect. The chief of police placed the officer involved on administrative leave.

