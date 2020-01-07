Flippin voters to see one-percent sales tax again on the ballot

A slim margin, just two percentage points, meant all the difference between approving a one-percent tax hike in May.

"When we heard the results 39-37, it broke my heart. I just simply couldn't believe that we lost by two votes," said Flippin Mayor Jerald Marberry.

That means only about 12 percent of registered voters in Marberry's city even cared to vote on the increase that would've paid for various city departments.

"It was the only thing on the ticket, and it was pouring down rain that day," Marberry said.

The Flippin public works director said it was also discouraging when the city tried to hold meetings in advance of the election to get people informed.

"We had three city meetings, and nobody showed up," said J.L. Wagoner, the public works director.

So now city leaders are putting the measure up for a vote again in the March primary, saying it's necessary now more than ever to raise funds for the police.

"Our police department is in dire need of some equipment, some body cams, some body armor, and to replace some of the vehicles that spend more time in the maintenance shop than they are out on patrol," Marberry said.

That also goes for the parks:

"Revamp the playground equipment and just upgrade the park," Wagoner said.

And the streets departments:

"A goal of mine is to put sidewalks up and down Main Street and re-gutter it," Wagoner said.

The mayor also hopes the improvements bring businesses into the town, and that this go around more people will come to the polls. The actual city tax hasn't been increased in more than a quarter century.

"The city can't grow, can't move forward without some kind of revenue," Marberry said.

The city will again have three meetings leading up to the election to give more information to people about the tax. Those three meetings are January 14, February 4 and February 28 at 6 p.m. in the old school elementary cafeteria, which is also where voting is for early voting and Election Day.