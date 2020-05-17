Flooded fields keep local farmers from planting crops

All the recent rain isn't helping farmers. For one West Plains' farmer, flooded fields mean he can't plant his crops.

West Plains has seen seven consecutive days of rain. For the week, West Plains has seen more than four inches of rain. For the year - the area has received over 29 inches of rain. That's 12 inches more than normal for this time of year. For farmer Scott McWilliams - all this rain is causing his work to pile up.

"So yeah, we've got water standing in the field and these fields are so flat, it will be a long time before they dry out now," McWilliams told KY3.

Normally, in mid-May, on a Sunday, you'd see Scott McWilliams out in his fields.

"I should have this ground all worked and be planting corn right now," He exclaimed.

Besides corn, this time of year is also for planting peanuts and cotton.

"We won't plant for a week or 10 days. If we have a good week of weather, I may get in to some of the high ground," McWilliams explained.

A six-acre pond is over flowing into a section of his corn field.

"That's bad when we have geese landing in the fields now," he added.

McWilliams is best-known for his pumpkin patch.

He's been growing them for 23 years.

If this pattern of rainy weather continues and planting his delayed, families may have to wait a little longer this year before they can pick pumpkins.

"Most pumpkins are about 90 days, so I want to be able to pick by September 15th, he stated. So if I get them in by the middle of June, I'll be right on schedule."

There might be some relief in the forecast.

The forecast for the next seven days looks sunny and dry.

"I need to be in the field. Because everything starts piling up," he said.

He's already got a plan in mind and knows there will be a lot of long days ahead.

"Peanuts and cotton - that will be the first thing that will go in. I need to plant the whole field of corn and unless it's all dry, I cannot. Corn will be the next thing to go in, then the pumpkins."

McWilliams says this has happened before and it will happen again.

"But you know what, as a farmer, you get used to it. I've done if for 70 years. We're all blessed."

The Missouri Department of Agriculture weekly hay summary says some sun and warm temperatures should get hay and pastures growing at a faster rate.