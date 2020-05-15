Water Rescue in the Ozarks: Here's how to stay safe during floods

Farm Road 193 by the James River was just one of the roadways flooded by last night’s heavy rains.

Trooper Sam Carpenter, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said when it comes to flooding, “time is working against you.”

Last night 4 troopers, the fire department, and several others responded to a water rescue on the James River North of Diggens when a woman drove through a flooded road. Thankfully, rescuers were able to get her out of the water safely.

“This subject was able to get out of the cab of her truck and get on the roof of the vehicle. That’s how she was able to stay out of the water,” Carpenter said.

This was just one of several water rescues across the Ozarks today. Thankfully there have been no reports of fatalities.

These people were lucky. People needing rescuing are not the only lives at risk during these situations.

“I had a trooper and his K-9 partner killed up north from a flooding event,” Carpenter said.

Trooper Frederick F. Guthrie Jr. and his Patrol K-9 Reed were killed when on flood duty in 2011. They were by their truck and water patrol boat, on standby to help with water rescues. The river rose before they could make it to safety.

“Swift water is very dangerous. We will do our job to the best of our ability, and We will always answer the call when someone needs help,” Carpenter said.

At the end of the day, rescuers just want to make it home safely to their families.

Most water rescues can be avoided by simply not driving through the flooded roads and finding another route.

“That seems like a simple thing to do,” Carpenter said.

If there is no other route, delay your trip until the water has receded.

While some spots will be barricaded by MoDOT, there are too many water crossing to close off all flooded roads.

“There are simply too many flooded areas across the Ozarks, for every single spot to be barricaded," said Steve Runnels, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Springfield.

Flooded roads are not the only concern. If you are driving too fast and hit a wet road, it can cause you to hydroplane.

Margit Smith, a West Plains resident, describes hearing a car hit a powerline when the driver took a turn too fast and hydroplaned.

"I walked to the Front Door and there was this Car in the Yard. I called 911 and went outside to check on them," Smith said.

Smith said the driver and passengers were already out of the car. Thankfully they were okay and sustained no injuries. Paramedics did arrive on the scene to check them out.

The accident occurred just 2 miles past the city limits of West Plains.

Runnels explains that you can know beforehand if flooding or wet roads are possible, just by paying attention to the weather. Watch the forecast to see when heavy rain will fall.

Runnels said there are people posted along roads to monitor flooding conditions, and sensors along rivers to monitor their levels. He warns that this monitoring will not catch all flooded areas.

Runnels recommends paying attention when the NWS issues a watch or a warning.

A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a flood to occur. For example, if the ground may already be saturated, and more heavy rain is expected, then a flood is likely. It is also issued when heavy rain is forecasted.

A Flood Warning is issued when flooding is happening, or about to happen. A Flood Warning means to take action and avoid flooded areas.

For more information on the difference between flood watches and warnings, click here: https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood-watch-warning