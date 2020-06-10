Flooding leads to 2 water rescues on Bull Creek in Taney County

High waters are dangerous not just for drivers, but for those kayaking or canoeing on the rivers. Within the last two weeks there were two water rescues on Bull Creek in Taney county.

Gen Hootzhauer’s float trip with her nephew turned into a fight for their lives when their canoes capsized by a low water crossing.

“There was a big overturned tree, I capsized, went under. He capsized, he went under. It was just sucking us back into the water and turning us like a washing machine,” Hootzhauer said.

Hootzhauer’s nephew was able to pull her out of the water onto a small island. During the fight with the water her nephew lost his life jacket. Hootzhauer was able to safely swim to the shore where she found a farm and called for the water rescue team to save her nephew.

“Either you swim, or you die. We were absolutely lucky that day,” Hootzhauer said.

This week, at the same spot a women lost her life when she was kayaking with her husband and capsized.

Fire Chief Chris Berndt, with the Western Taney County Fire District, said, “Three teenagers going after that couple they actually all saw the problem.”

The teenagers called for help. Water rescue crews arrived and found the gentleman performing CPR on his wife.

“We ended up having a fatality there,” Chief Berndt said.

He is now warning other floaters who are wanting to hit the river.

“We have more issues in the local creeks," Chief Berndt said. "People don’t understand the power and how dangerous it can get very quickly and how deadly it can get.”

Wearing a life jacket increases your chances for survival.

“If it’s questionable what's ahead, get out and walk it a little ways,” Chief Berndt said.

Do not canoe on unfamiliar parts of the river.

“Make sure you know where downed tree is. Make sure you know where every shifted rock is. Make sure you know the waters before you float,” Hootzhauer said.

Hootzhauer recommends only floating on populated rivers.

Float in large groups, and keep phones on you so you can call for help. Chief Berndt said one of the biggest reasons it takes so long to help to come, is because often times these floaters do not know where they are, or do not have their phones to call for help. He also said finding service along the rural rivers can be difficult.

Be especially careful floating around low-water crossings. Water along the crossings are stronger and can pull you under.

