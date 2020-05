Heavy rain caused problems for some drivers in Springfield and Greene County Friday morning.

A car and an SUV got stuck in about 2 1/2 feet of water on Chestnut Expressway. This is under the railroad bridge near the Flying J. No one was hurt.

The National Weather Service reports nearly four inches of rain fell at the airport. Two more rounds are expected.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Greene County until 1:00 p.m.