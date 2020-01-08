Florida woman threatened to rob McDonald’s if she didn’t get extra dipping sauce, deputies say

Before the sun could even rise on New Year’s Day, Maguire Marie McLaughlin found herself in handcuffs.

Deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office told WPEC the 19-year-old became unruly at a McDonald’s when an employee told McLaughlin extra dipping sauces cost 25 cents.

An argument ensued. Without giving specifics, McLaughlin reportedly said she would get the sauce by whatever means necessary.

After bursting into a profane tirade, deputies said McLaughlin shouted that she would rob the restaurant if she didn’t get extra sauce.

Deputies arrested her at 3:47 a.m. for disorderly conduct. Because she allegedly locked her legs and refused to walk forward, deputies placed her in mechanical restraints.

Jail records show she also faces a charge of resisting arrest without violence.

Authorities released her around 1 p.m. when she posted her $1,000 bond.

