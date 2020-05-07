Florist shops slammed with orders going into Mother's Day weekend

Mother’s Day weekend is the second busiest time of the year for florists. This year’s holiday weekend has been thrown some curveballs.

Floral shops had to close temporarily in Springfield because of the stay-at-home order. Florists were unsure if they would be open for business by Mother’s Day weekend. They had to cut back on their flower orders, and also reduced their staff to a skeleton.

Josh Jones, the owner of Linda’s Flowers, said, “We couldn’t have anyone in the store, we shut it all down. We went from 20 employees to four.”

With the stay-at-home order being lifted, all those employees are back, and florists around Springfield are slammed with orders for Mother’s Day.

Theresa Carter-Hess, the owner of RosAmungThorns, said compared to last mother’s day, she’s seeing about a 15 percent increase in sales. Places like Linda’s Flowers have seen about a 30 percent increase in sales.

With hundreds of orders being delivered this weekend, florists are finding some flowers in short supply.

“I ran out last night, got another batch this morning,” Carter-Hess said.

Thankfully the flower wholesale providers have also been stepping up their deliveries to the florists. They are confident they will fulfill every Mother’s Day order.

“Everyone wants to show low to their mom, but really this holiday it’s because you can't be out and about, you can’t be gathering, so you are sending flowers instead of gathering,” Jones said.

The flower shops still have options for contactless delivery, and offer curbside services.