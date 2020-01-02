Flu cases rising in Springfield area, again

Springfield-Greene County health leaders report flu cases are on the rise.

And health officials remind you it's not too late to get a flu shot.

Flu cases hit a spike in December, even before Christmas. County health leaders report fewer than 20 cases each week up until the week of December 20. Flu cases then spiked to 49. And health experts expected it go up from there.

With many people traveling and families getting together for the holidays, it's likely the virus will spread. The virus spreads through close contact with others and being indoors, along with low humidity that helps the virus spread.

Health experts say the flu shot is your best defense. Even if you do get the flu, having the vaccine should make it less severe.

It's also important to keep your hands clean, stay away from others who have the flu, and if you get it yourself, stay home. You can make an appointment to get the flu shot at your doctor's office. You can also walk into many pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS or Walmart for a flu shot.

