Flu spikes past 100 cases in Greene County

The flu has spiked in Greene County.

The Springfield-Green County Health Department reports more than 100 flu cases in the county as of Jan. 3.

Flu cases jumped from 64 to 108 in Greene County over the past week, increasing by nearly 60 percent.

More than 4,000 influenza cases have been reported in the county over the last two full seasons, which dates back to 2017.

Health officials offer the following tips for fighting the flu:

-Take time to get a flu vaccine every year

-Take everyday preventive actions (covering coughs and sneezes, staying away from sick people, washing your hands often)

-If you do get the flu, take antiviral drugs prescribed by your doctor to lessen the severity of the flu

Officials say you can get a flu shot at multiple locations in the Springfield area. To find a location near you, click here .