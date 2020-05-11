Flying out of Springfield? Prepare to wear a mask

If you're planning to fly out of the Springfield-Branson National Airport, you will likely need a mask.

Airport officials say passenger numbers are down about 95% compared to 2019. Flights are down too.

Three of the four airlines flying out of Springfield ask you to wear a mask. Delta and United started requiring passengers to wear masks on the plane last week. And American Airlines required them beginning Monday.

Allegiant says it will be giving every customer a mask, but airport staff say it's not yet clear if those masks are required.

Passengers say others have been wearing masks on their flights, and they appreciate it. Airport staff said they have heard from some passengers on social media who say they won't be flying if they have to wear a mask.

Michael Harrison flew into the Springfield-Branson National Airport because his house already sold, and he's looking for a new home on Table Rock Lake.

"it's fine," said Harrison. "Anything we can do. It's a pretty minor thing to have a face mask, and if it helps a little bit, that's fine, because nobody wants it. We've got to do what we got to do."

American Airlines representatives say if you do not have a mask, you will not be getting on the plane. And they worry they may run out of masks.

Airport staff say it's a good idea to bring your own.

