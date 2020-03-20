Food pantries change method of service to feed those in need

Food pantries, like Crosslines on Glenstone, are stocking their shelves, helping those in need the best they can despite coronavirus present in our area.

"We normally serve 60,000 people a year," said Tom Faulkner.

Tom Faulkner with Crosslines says they've made tons of changes to ensure the safety of their volunteers and community.

Right now those who are eligible for Crosslines can head over to their website and place a food order then volunteers at the warehouse will then fill that order.

"We call the person and let them know the order is ready and they simply drive up to our door out here and they will put in the car for you," said Faulkner.

But, Faulkner says he knows eventually people will need food delivered to their front doors, resulting in the need for more volunteers.

"It would be as safe as possible, they would put the food on the porch, ring the doorbell, call them something along those lines so there is not that interaction," said Faulkner.

Least of These, a food pantry in Christian County is also offering drive-through services, scheduling families to come through at certain times.

"We are hopefully doing in the safest way possible for both our volunteers and our clients," said Kristy Carter.

But, Kristy Carter with Least of These says it all wouldn't be possible without the help of volunteers, who are some of the high-risk groups the CDC is warning to stay home.

"In our name, Least of These, it's from a bible versus its talking about putting yourself before others and we see that every day from our volunteers," said Carter.

Food pantries are still asking for donations such as diapers, peanut butter and jelly, and the essentials.

Ozarks Food Harvest, a distribution center for agencies such as crosslines, will be getting aid from the Family's First Coronavirus bill that was approved Thursday.