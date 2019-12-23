TRACKING SANTA: See his every move through NORAD's tracking

Hundreds of volunteers are on the phones at an Air Force base in Colorado, answering questions from eager kids who want to know where Santa is on his Christmas Eve travels.



NORAD Tracks Santa got underway early Tuesday morning at Peterson Air Force Base. The tracking began in 1955 when a newspaper ad invited children to call Santa but mistakenly ran the phone number for the hotline for NORAD's predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command.



The toll-free telephone number for NORAD tracks Santa is 877-Hi NORAD or 877-446-6723. CLICK HERE TO TRACK SANTA.

