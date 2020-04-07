Ford donates 15,000 FDA-approved face shields to Mercy Springfield

Ford Motor Company shipped 15,000 FDA-approved plastic face shields to Mercy Health in Springfield to help aide in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Ford announced on Tuesday, March 24 that they would assemble and distribute the face shields to first responders, healthcare workers and others on the front line of the coronavirus response across the country.

In a statement, a Ford Representative said, "We feel a deep obligation to step up and contribute in times of need and hope these supplies help bring support to medical workers on the front lines of our communities."

The goal of the face shields are to fully block the face from any contact with COVID-19 and for them to be paired up with a N95 mask.

Sonya Kullman with Mercy Health in Springfield said, "it's another layer of protection and obviously protects the eyes as well."

Kullman said all 15,000 of the donated masks were sent to Mercy in Springfield. Teams are working to divide up the face shields and distribute them across the Ozarks region.