Fordland, Mo. woman scratches off $100,000 Missouri Lottery prize

Rachel Snodgrass of Fordland, Mo. recently uncovered a $100,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “100 Times Lucky” Scratchers ticket.

She purchased her winning ticket at Bill’s Quick Mart, 20 Glendale Drive, in Rogersville. A $20 ticket, “100 Times Lucky” has more than $11.7 million in remaining prizes, including a top prize of $500,000 and two additional $100,000 prizes.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Webster County won more than $3.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $398,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $1.1 million went to educational programs in the county.