A forklift driver is lucky to be alive after coming into contact with power lines near the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

Springfield City Utilities say the lift came in contact with the overhead line, which caused the lift to catch fire as well. It also led to a power outages for the west side of the city. The driver did not suffer any injuries.

City Utilities reminds you to always check carefully for overhead power lines when working at home or a construction site.