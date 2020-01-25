Former Brookline Fire Chief sentenced to 10 years in prison

The Former Brookline Fire Chief was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.

This, after being found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage girl.

Larry McConnell, 70, was taken from the courtroom, and will be immediately transferred to the Department of Corrections.

He appeared before Judge Calvin Holden in Greene County.

McConnell was found guilty of three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, and one count of rape during his bench trial in November.

McConnell had been the Brookline fire chief since 1999.

His attorney will likely appeal that conviction.